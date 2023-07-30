WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Mars Hill Bible Panthers

Let’s meet the 2023 Mars Hill Bible Panthers.
Whether it's in 1A, 2A or 3A, it doesn’t seem to matter -- the Panthers just dominate.
Moving up a classification to 3A last year didn’t seem to phase Mars Hill at all as they won 10 games for the fifth season in a row. But you can ask anyone on the team and they’ll tell you that they’re more concerned with the games they lost.
“We didn’t do as well as we wanted to to finish up last year,” Panthers head coach Darrell Higgins said.
The big one was the last one, falling to Geraldine in the second round of the playoffs and giving the team something to prove this year.
“[We’re] working a whole lot harder than last year,” senior Jay Grant said. “He posted some pictures and stuff all over the locker room to remind us so we don’t get that taste out of our mouth.”
While it still stings, the team is leaving the past behind and shifting the focus to upholding the high standard that’s been set.
“They’ve heard enough about it and they’re ready to move forward and start a new year,” Higgins said. “Lot of expectations and they know that and they’ve got to embrace it and say, ‘We don’t want this program to drop down, y’all got to be the ones to keep it going.’”
Now he’s ready to put an experienced and tight-knit group out on the field, starting things against Cullman on August 24.
“We’ve lost our first game last three years, so hopefully we can change that around,” Higgins said.