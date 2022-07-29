WAAY's 31 teams in 31 days high school football spotlight: Madison Academy Mustangs

Let’s meet the 2022 Madison Academy Mustangs.
Riding the momentum of back-to-back 10-win seasons, the mustangs are preparing to play 3A football for the first time since 2015.
“Can’t wait, I wish it was tomorrow,” head coach Bob Godsey said of the upcoming season.
Heading into his 25th year as a head coach, Godsey is excited as ever for those Friday nights under the lights. This year, he’ll do it with a new group of leaders.
“We go from a very experienced older team now to a very young team -- you know with only about six or seven seniors -- but those guys have done an excellent job of leading their team and I like our chances,” he said.
Mustangs’ senior Mario Brewer said the team has made major strides this summer and has a lot of confidence in what they can do between the lines.
“We grew a lot from January to now -- to today -- and we’ve been through some things,” Brewer said. “I think we should be pretty good. We got a good mindset of going pretty far.”
There’s a tradition of excellence and Madison Academy that the Mustangs are expected to uphold. Godsey said his group and understands that, which is why they have high hopes for this season.
“You know, there’s gonna be some growing pains -- that’s ‘cause we have some unproven guys. But it’s their turn now,” Godsey explained. “They’ve paid the dues and it’s their turn and now they got to go make plays.”
The Mustangs charge into battle against Deshler on August 19.