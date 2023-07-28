WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Madison Academy Mustangs

Let’s meet the 2023 Madison Academy Mustangs.
In North Alabama, everyone knows Madison Academy means business. The Mustangs have played November football for 14 consecutive seasons and head coach Bob Godsey has no intention of letting this team be the one to break the streak.
“I love this bunch, I really do,” he said. “It’s our first group [that’s] been through the whole process.”
In his first four seasons with the ‘Stangs, Godsey’s teams have won double-digit games twice and earned lots of respect.
Though it’s early, the veteran head coach sees their unity, leadership and work ethic and is excited to see what they can do on the field.
“The pillars of our program are there. The last part of that is the toughness and you really only know that when you’re in the moment,” he said. “That toughness piece will be the deciding factor.”
A focus on the little things is one of the strengths Godsey has identified in this group. It’s something senior Ken Cherry has also noticed, along with a lot of talent.
“I think we’ve got a lot of potential in our team,” Cherry said. “We had some mistakes but we quickly picked that up and we’re gonna go a long way.”
Last season, the Mustangs saw their charge end at the hands of Sylvania in a second-round overtime thriller, leaving the team with a bad taste in their mouths and a drive to finish the job.
“Last year, we didn’t get it. This year, we got to get it,” Cherry said.
“You work as hard as you can work and then you put your chips out there on the table and see where you are,” Godsey said, “and there’s peace in that, knowing that you’ve done everything you can do.”
Madison Academy kicks off the 2023 campaign against Deshler on August 25.