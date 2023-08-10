WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Lee Generals

Let’s meet the 2023 Lee Generals.
The Huntsville-based squad is hungry and ready to make another march to November.
Lee reached the playoffs in Irving McGuire’s first season at the helm, back in 2021. But the sophomore effort failed short last year as the Generals lost four of their last five games, finishing with a 3-7 record.
This year, the team has a new mentality and mindset that they hope will put them on the path to the playoffs.
“We created a leadership council and they came up with the mantra, ‘Dog: 10 toes down, never backing down.’ And I saw that this whole summer,” McGuire said. “They put in work on the field and in the weight room in a way I hadn’t seen in a long time.”
“He pushed us to our best limit every single day, he never looks down on us, always keeps our heads up,” defensive back Jordy Katane said. “He engraved this one dog mentality in us and it’s making us better men.”
2022 was a learning experience for everyone involved, but now McGuire's guys are ready to leave the past behind and bring the generals back to the top.
“They licked their wounds and they came back ready to fight this year,” the coach said. “They’ve been working like they’re just hungry. Hungry for wins, hungry for the playoffs, hungry for scholarships and that’s what it’s all about.”
Lee’s senior class has had a taste of November and they and can’t wait to get back. They’re confident they’ll get there and plan to use all of the doubters as extra motivation to play those extra games.
“Everybody’s looking past Lee, hating on Lee but it is what it is. We’re gonna make the playoffs and we’re going to prove everybody wrong,” senior Brandon Johnson said.
The Generals march back to November starts against Westminster Christian Academy on August 25.