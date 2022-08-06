WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Lauderdale County Tigers

Let's meet the 2022 Lauderdale County Tigers.
The Lauderdale County Tigers in 2021 began their season with 9 straight wins, they advanced to the playoffs for the 12th straight year, before eventually losing to Piedmont in round two. In 2022 the Tigers are excited to get back to work.
"We say all the time we got to not get uncomfortable. We got to get out of our comfort zone. Everything whatever we do, whether its in the weight room, whether it's work on the field, whether its conditioning, whatever it is." Head Coach Jeff Mason said.
When you're competing in 3A-Region 8 though, there are no easy games and coach Mason is well aware of it. "You know just looking down our schedule we get ready for Phil Campbell, Colbert County, Clements has two of the best players. So yea, Mars Hill that will be a fun time, but we got to think about Tanner now. We got to get ready for them or we can go over there and it can be a long night we sure don't want that."
If there is one thing the Tigers have on their side is their home-field advantage at Robert Earl Grisham Stadium on Friday night and the Tigers are excited to get back out there. "The band, the cheerleaders, they're great, it's fun, it really is, we talk about it all the time, and anybody that's ever been a part, that smell that sound there's no place you get that, and that's Friday night football." Coach Mason said of their home games
Lauderdale County begins its' season august 19th on the road at Tanner.