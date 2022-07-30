WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: James Clemens Jets

Let’s meet the 2022 James Clemens Jets.
Chad McGehee's first season as Jets head coach went about as well as anyone could have hoped -- James Clemens went 10-1 and claimed the region title. After a highly successful season, the Jets are definitely feeling the momentum.
“I think it carries over pretty well,” running back Gabriel Ballard said. “We lost a couple guys but I feel like we have, also, young guys that are stepping up this year as well.”
One of last year’s stars, quarterback Gio Lopez, is just as confident as he was heading into last season. The Jets have made some changes this year, with a new offensive coordinator bringing a new approach. Something Lopez is excited to show off.
“We’re super, super explosive,” he said. “Everyone can go, everyone can go take the ball 60 yards and score. Everyone.”
Making improvements every day and getting one percent better each time out is one of coach McGehee's biggest points of emphasis and his players say it's that mentality that drives them.
“He just wants us to go get it and he’s not gonna let us get the little things, he always wants us to finish the line, go across the line,” Keymari Pittman explained. “We love it, knowing that we got a coach that wants the best for us and for our future too … because it’s just in our heads now that we just want more and more so we gonna go get it.”
With a winning culture in place, McGehee is ready to get his guys back out on the field.
“I think success breeds success and the excitement we had from last year has carried over and we had a really strong offseason this year so we’re really excited and the expectations are high,” the coach said.
The Jets take flight against Gardendale on Aug. 19.