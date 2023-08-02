WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Huntsville Panthers

Let’s meet the 2023 Huntsville Panthers.
The playoff drought is officially over in the Rocket City. Last year, the Panthers reached the postseason for the first time since Mark Fleetwood’s first season at the helm back in 2017.
While Fleetwood is excited about returning an experienced group, he knows just putting them on the field won’t be enough to get the job done.
“You gotta turn it up even more, you know, and just because we’re coming back doesn’t mean it’s gonna happen,” Fleetwood said. “We gotta do something to go prove that and usually the working hard satisfies a lot of that.”
In 2023, just making it back to the playoffs won’t be a successful year. Huntsville has a new set of goals -- they want to beat more than one ranked team and get past the first round of the playoffs, taking everything one step further than the year before.
“That’s what we’re striving to do,” he said. “Not try to get where we were last year, but let's do it in a lot better fashion.”
For a class of players that got their first taste of November football last season, the hunger to get back is real.
“We finally made the step in the right direction but I mean, you know, obviously we know can go a lot farther and we just need to get back to the playoffs, have a better record and try to make a run at this thing,” quarterback Jacks Mcclung explained.
“We want it, we want it,” defensive lineman Tyric Hinton said. “Not getting far in the playoffs last year, that failure really made us want it more. We could have got there but things just didn’t go the way we wanted.”
The team’s growth is a point of pride for Fleetwood, who knows they aren’t satisfied. Falling to Thompson 34-0 in the first round last year left the team feeling gutted and now they’re using that as motivation to put their best foot forward.
“Obviously last year sucked going home in the first round, you know, we got beat pretty bad,” Mcclung said.
“To see that there is not a ‘Hey, we did okay last year, we’re fine.’ No, it’s not enough -- and to see the sense of urgency…I like that,” Fleetwood said.
The Panthers do not play Week 0 and will start their campaign against Oxford on September 1.