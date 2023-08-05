WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Hazel Green Trojans

Let’s meet the 2023 Hazel Green Trojans.
After going 4-6 in the regular season last year, reaching the playoffs for just the eighth time in Hazel Green history, the Trojans are looking to play November football in back-to-back seasons for the first time.
Hitting the field under second-year head coach Charlie Wilburn, this Hazel Green squad is focused on building a culture where they are consistently raising the bar.
“Making the playoffs last year was great but we want to get to the point where that’s more of an expectation and that's kind of a baseline instead of ‘Okay, you made the playoffs and that’s a great year around here,’” Wilburn explained.
Trying to get on that path, the coach has put an emphasis on both mentality and relationships, believing that the Trojans will have an edge if they’re willing to go to battle for each other.
“If you’ve got a group of guys that like each other and’ll go fight for each other, that overcomes a lot. There’s limitations, obviously, athletically but that’s gonna be true, no matter what, and I think the team that’s most connected and can kinda go to bat for one another and trust one another -- you give yourself a lot better opportunity for success,” he said.
While the 2023 Hazel Green squad will no doubt be fueled by the way things ended last year, Wilburn made it clear that this team has a new identity and his returners are hungry to keep building.
“I just think we’re checking things off and now we just want to take an even bigger step and make it deeper in the playoffs or host a playoff game,” senior Mekhi Underwood said. “We got this started, so let's keep going.”
Taking a page out of Hazel Green legend Tim Miller’s book, Wilburn has his guys focusing on getting better rather than just winning titles.
“Let's find ways to improve daily and that’s definitely something we’ve tried to kind of push our guys on is ‘Hey, let's create the right kind of habits and doing the right things every day and, ultimately, that will lead to those outcomes that you want,’” he said.
Hazel Green will be out for revenge in Week 0, trying to flip the script on Sparkman after last year's 77-9 loss. They’ll kick things off against the Senators on August 25.