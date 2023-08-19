WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Hatton Hornets

Let’s meet the 2023 Hatton Hornets.
Out in Town Creek, there’s a buzz around the Hornets. The team has made the playoffs in three straight seasons, finishing with a 7-3 record last year -- the best under head coach Denton Bowling.
And the Hatton has only grown stronger in recent years, taking on a new group of players when R.A. Hubbard closed its doors last year.
“Ironically enough, it did prove to be one of the most successful seasons we’ve had,” Bowling said. “But we hope, now that we’ve kind of had our feet in concrete, so to speak, we’re gonna be able to build on that this coming season.”
Even though they’ve played November football the last three years, the team’s only playoff win of the 21st century was back in 2002, before the entire team was born.
“These guys that are seniors have been to the playoffs three years. The one thing they haven’t done is get over that hump and hopefully they turn around and try to find a way to do that by basically creating attitude for the whole course of the season that’s gonna allow them to do so,” the coach said.
In his eighth year at the helm, Bowling said this group is his most receptive bunch. They know and understand the expectations and have what it takes, but they need to stay hungry.
“We gotta become the type of guys that say, ‘Alright, the playoffs are no longer what we shoot for.’” Every team, I’m sure, in the state of Alabama creates goals. Here at Hatton, we try to believe and create attainable goals. I preach about being a state champion. You gotta be lucky to be a state champion. I don’t care how good you are, you’ve gotta have the ball roll your way,” Bowling explained.
Hatton kicks things off against Wilson on August 25.