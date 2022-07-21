WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Hartselle

Meet the 2022 Hartselle Tigers.
The 2021 season for the Hartselle Tigers did not end quite the way they were expecting. Following a perfect 10-0 regular season with a 35-28 loss in the first round of the 6A playoffs left a sour taste in head coach Bryan Moore's mouth.
"You know, we played Gardendale in the first round, and they were really, really talented and we hadn't seen anything like that, and we are making sure that doesn't happen again," Moore said of last year's playoff loss.
Moore is in his third year with the Tigers, and with the new season brings new opportunities and depth for an already experienced squad.
"We got a lot of returning guys, so there's a veteran presence on the team," Moore said. "When I got to Hartselle in '20, we had no experience at all, so a lot of these kids, it will be their third year starting, so that can be a strength for us, but we don't know yet. Every team's different."
In 2022, Moore said, the Tigers will have some new wrinkles.
"We're always going to have the same identity, you know, with wrinkles here and there. We want to be able to run the football, get into 20 and 21 personnel play with tight end and fullbacks and continue to run the ball at a high level," he said. "That's still how you win, run it and stop it, and yeah, it will look the same but with a few new players and a few new wrinkles."
You can see those new wrinkles for yourself Aug. 19 when Hartselle hosts Austin to begin their season.