WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Hartselle Tigers

Let's meet the 2023 Hartselle Tigers.
The Hartselle high school Tigers under head coach Bryan Moore have been the staple of success for two straight undefeated regular seasons and two playoff wins last year have the Tigers entering 2023 with the confidence to win the big one according to head coach Bryan Moore.
"It's just the next step going to beat an opponent on the road is the next step for our program like Mountain Brook who is so well coached and so well prepared you have to play perfect to win, but that's the fun of it. I think we can get there, I really do I think we had a chance to win the game. Last year it didn't go our way but now we've experienced that and I think that's a huge advantage for us." Moore said.
To make it to the final game of the year a team must have a solid group of seniors and this group in 2023 has been with coach Moore from the start. "They were babies when we got them. They were in the eighth grade in January, so just knowing them and watching them grow up and be stronger and be better people and mature has been really fun to see." Moore said of his seniors.
The seniors can't wait to take the field in search of a third straight 6A Region-7 title.
I'm really excited, I'm always excited, when this stuff comes around you're just waiting for that day to come, that Friday afternoon at seven to come so I'm just really excited
The Tigers will begin their season on the road August, 25th against county rival Austin to begin their season