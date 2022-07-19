WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Grissom Tigers

Let’s meet the 2022 Grissom Tigers.
The Grissom football program has had limited success over the past two decades, with just one playoff appearance since 2003. But under second-year head coach Rich Dutton, the plan is to change the culture of Tiger football now.
"You know, last season I was new to them, and the culture was something I was not a part of, so learning how to be a teammate right now and learning how to handle setbacks — I know it sounds like a coaches cliché, but that's what we've really be focused on more than any play," Dutton said.
In his first year with the Tigers, Grissom finished 3-8 and went just 1-6 in the incredibly talented 7A region. But Dutton said if you come out to a game in 2022, you’re going to see some equally talented football players.
"We have some excitement here, so building that talent and that excitement into one collective group mindset,” he said. “So what will they see? They'll see some talent. Our job is to continue to work on the mindset to make sure we're playing football the right way."
With this year's group of players, the Tigers return a slew of stars like Martin McDonald, K.D. Long, Jaylin Edwards, Tristin Graham and Tariq Thaxton.
But whether the player is returning or new to the team, Dutton wants them all to feel a sense of ownership in the program.
“When it's all said and done, none of us coaches are going to be in that huddle,” Dutton said. “We're not going to stare at them in that moment, so the more we can, build, and it's starting to happen with these guys. They're starting to take ownership, cleaning the locker rooms without being asked and doing those type of things. So, yes, I am excited for the season.”
Grissom’s fresh start begins on Aug. 19 against Russellville.