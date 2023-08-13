 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 and 115 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Grissom Tigers

  • Updated
  • 0
Grissom Tigers

Let’s meet the 2023 Grissom Tigers.

The last two decades have not been kind to Grissom. The team has only reached the playoffs twice in that span, in 2020 and way back in 2004, and if you’re looking for a November win you have to go all the way back to 2000.

After posting back-to-back 3-7 records to start his tenure at Grissom, head coach Rich Dutton said the team had to take a hard look at themselves.

“We’ve spent pretty much every day from last season to now, and really the whole time I’ve been there, studying, learning, meeting together in leadership panels, discussing where were weak at together, being blunt honest and being big enough to take a personal criticism and turn it into growth,” he explained.

The coach said the team is taking a new approach this year and working to slow the game down. And changes like that have guys like outside linebacker Jalin Edwards feeling optimistic.

“Just all the work that we’ve been putting in,” he said. “The leadership from the young guys and the older guys as well, that’s really what I'm excited for -- seeing how it all turns out in the season.”

And after a rough couple of seasons, the Tigers are ready to break free and make a run.

“It would mean the world, you know, go positive. make the playoffs, do anything like that,” Edwards said. “Honestly, be better than the last two seasons. But just making an impact, honestly. However that is. Scoreboard or just making an impact on somebody’s life, that’s honestly the best thing.”

It’s a long way to the top and the Tigers don’t mind making some enemies along the way.

“I’m just excited honestly, Grissom’s always had that underdog mindset and it excites me to know that we got a chance to upset some people,” defensive back Cole Porter said. “I look forward to that.”

It’ll be a tiger-on-tiger battle when Grissom kicks things off against Russellville on August 25.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you