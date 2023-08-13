WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Grissom Tigers

Let’s meet the 2023 Grissom Tigers.
The last two decades have not been kind to Grissom. The team has only reached the playoffs twice in that span, in 2020 and way back in 2004, and if you’re looking for a November win you have to go all the way back to 2000.
After posting back-to-back 3-7 records to start his tenure at Grissom, head coach Rich Dutton said the team had to take a hard look at themselves.
“We’ve spent pretty much every day from last season to now, and really the whole time I’ve been there, studying, learning, meeting together in leadership panels, discussing where were weak at together, being blunt honest and being big enough to take a personal criticism and turn it into growth,” he explained.
The coach said the team is taking a new approach this year and working to slow the game down. And changes like that have guys like outside linebacker Jalin Edwards feeling optimistic.
“Just all the work that we’ve been putting in,” he said. “The leadership from the young guys and the older guys as well, that’s really what I'm excited for -- seeing how it all turns out in the season.”
And after a rough couple of seasons, the Tigers are ready to break free and make a run.
“It would mean the world, you know, go positive. make the playoffs, do anything like that,” Edwards said. “Honestly, be better than the last two seasons. But just making an impact, honestly. However that is. Scoreboard or just making an impact on somebody’s life, that’s honestly the best thing.”
It’s a long way to the top and the Tigers don’t mind making some enemies along the way.
“I’m just excited honestly, Grissom’s always had that underdog mindset and it excites me to know that we got a chance to upset some people,” defensive back Cole Porter said. “I look forward to that.”
It’ll be a tiger-on-tiger battle when Grissom kicks things off against Russellville on August 25.