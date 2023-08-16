WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Geraldine Bulldogs

In 2022, the Geraldine High School Bulldogs exceeded expectations by advancing to the third round of the 3A playoffs. Looking ahead to 2023, the Bulldogs are positioned for success as they bring back a load of talent.
"Very confident we have a really good group of seniors that have done nothing but what we've asked. Our culture is better than it's ever been in terms of connecting people in a positive manner, and our guys hold each other accountable. I know that when we go out in the fall, these guys are to play for each other, and when you have a group of guys that are going to do that and be disciplined, we can do some special things," head coach Michael Davis said.
Third-year head coach Michael Davis and his Bulldogs know they can make another deep postseason run, but to do that, they have to E-A-T every day.
"It's an acronym; E stands for Energy – the energy you bring every day. A is for Attention – are you focusing on what you need to focus on? Is your attention on what it needs to be, or are you focusing on another team? Are you focusing your energy where it needs to be? And T is for Time – everyone gets 24 hours. Are you maximizing your time throughout the day?" Michael Davis explained.
The Bulldogs have made it to the postseason 16 years in a row, and after a third-round run last season, the Bulldogs are hungry for another deep run.
"Coach always preaches to not get complacent. What we did last year is irrelevant because what we did last year was last year. We just got a taste of that deep run, and we want it again because we have 8 returning on defense and 6 returning on offense, so I feel pretty confident," Carlos Mann said.
The Bulldogs begin their season on August 24th against Coosa Christian.