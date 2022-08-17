WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Fyffe Red Devils

Let’s meet the 2022 Fyffe Red Devils.
Fyffe heads into 2022 on the heels of their 11th consecutive 10-win season. Believe it or not, last year’s 10-2 record was a bit of a letdown for the Red Devils. Their first loss ended the nation's longest winning streak, during which Fyffe completed three straight undefeated seasons and finished without losing a regular season game since 2015.
The failure to meet those standards last year has given the Red Devils some extra juice heading into this season.
“It gives you pretty good motivation, because when you sit there and you watch all these teams in front of you do all the success, and you come in there and you’re the one who didn’t make the state or didn’t win all the games, it just kind of makes the next year — this year — personal, because you want to make everybody that you let down last year proud,” said senior Jake Wooden.
The Fyffe players aren't just saying it — they’re putting in extra work in the weight room, and it's making a noticeable difference.
“I feel like we’ve gotten a whole lot better, bigger, stronger — everybody has,” senior Brodie Hicks explained. “During the spring game, I'm gonna be honest, I didn’t like hitting anybody on our team, because it didn’t feel the same as last year.”
Head coach Paul Benefield is entering his 26th season with Fyffe and said the formula remains the same in 2022.
“Just trying to keep working and go daily — day by day — and try to get better and, you know, it’s the same old thing,” he said.
The Red Devils kick things off against Geraldine on Aug. 26.