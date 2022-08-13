WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Fort Payne Wildcats

Let’s meet the 2022 Fort Payne Wildcats.
As the squad heads into another season under head coach Chris Elmore, it’s hard to imagine anything but success will follow. During his four years at the helm, the Wildcats have never missed the playoffs and finished with a winning record each year.
This year, Elmore is heading into Week 0 feeling good.
“We’re extremely positive, excited. I was thinking about it the other day, the day that I’m not positive or excited about the season is the day I probably need to quit doing it,” he said. “We like where we are, we think we’ve got a good team, we think we’re working hard.”
Elmore loves what he’s seeing from the Wildcats, especially the internal competition that’s pushing his guys to give their all every day.
“You don’t see a lot of complaining, you don’t see a lot of making excuses, you just see guys trying to get in the right spot and get lined up and do what we’re asking them to do and play fast and play hard,” Elmore said.
Now eyeing their fifth straight playoff appearance under Elmore, and sixth overall, Fort Payne will have to get past a new group of regional opponents.
“It is different playing in a six-team region and we saw that first hand two years ago. Every region game is obviously important, but in a six-team region, you know, you drop one that you’re not supposed to drop, it’s really hard to get back to the top,” Elmore explained. “So every game is very, very important.”
The Wildcats travel to Scottsboro for their first game on Aug. 19.