WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Florence Falcons

Let's Meet the 2023 Florence Falcons.
Coming off of an 8-2 season in 2022 the Florence Falcons are expecting big things in year two under head coach Kenny Morson.
The Falcons return their star quarterback in Leo Glover and the senior is expecting to have a big year this season. "I'm Very Comfortable, I feel extremely ready for this next season, I'm absolutely ready."
Coach Morrison had high praise for his signal caller as well. "Once he settled in we have him more freedom in the offense and that's just gotten better and better.
The Falcons this offseason have been using one phrase to motivate them this offseason. "Built Different"
"We break it down every day with Built Different, we've had a lot of sit down talks about what it means and what it's about and it's not just a catchy slogan it's what we want our guys to try to live by." Coach Morson said.
We'll see if that motto can help move the Falcons to 1-0 when they take on Pinson Valley to start their season on August, 25th.