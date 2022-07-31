WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Florence Falcons

Let’s meet the 2022 Florence Falcons.
Out in the Shoals, it’s a homecoming for Coffee High School grad Kenny Morson. The former Fayetteville (Tenn.) head coach is back in North Alabama this year to lead the Falcons.
Morson said he had applied for the job several times in the past but only now does he meet the qualifications to lead a team of the sort.
“For me, it’s been 15 years coming and I got a little teared up at spring practice just being out there knowing I was home, and again, it means something,” Morson said. “It’s special and I know that first night in Braly will be something else. I'm excited about it.”
For a team thats on its third coach in three seasons, the Falcons are already seeing the difference that coach Morson is making.
“Coach Morson wanted us to do the little things right,” Crimson Tide commit Jahlil Hurley said. “Making us do the little things from just putting the weights up right … closing the door, going to the right building before practice and after practice. Just the little things.”
As the Falcons eye their first playoff win since 2019, Morson knows how much success means in Florence.
“We want to put a good product on the field that our community is gonna be proud of and that means a lot to me because, being home, it’s personal to me,” he said.
Florence hits the field at Braly Stadium for the first time under coach Morson against Pinson Valley on Aug. 19.