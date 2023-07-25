WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Deshler Tigers

Meet the 2023 Deshler High School Tigers.
The Tigers in 2022 finished the regular season a perfect 10-0 something that they had not done since 2004 and in 2023 head coach Patrick Malone is hoping for an even better season.
"That's the thing last year was just a stepping block for us we had a great group that laid the foundation we want to build on it, we want Deshler that's sustained at the top." head coach Patrick Malone said of his team.
In 2023 Deshler is expected to be led by a young team this year but head coach Patrick Malone said he's not worried about that, saying the Tigers are ready for the challenge.
"We are going to be young at some spots and we have a tough road right out of the gate we have Madison Academy and Russellville. Madison Academy is going to be a contender in 3A so it's going to be tough there is going to be some adversity that we are going to have to battle through.
Deshler begins their season Sept. 25 against Madison Academy.