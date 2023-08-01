WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Decatur Red Raiders

Let's meet the 2023 Decatur Red Raiders.
The Red Raiders following their 9-3 season in 2023 said goodbye to legendary high school football coach Jere Adcock. Adcock spent 27 years as the head coach of the Red Raiders left a lasting impact on the program. Decatur now turns things over to former Auburn player Aairon Savage.
"When I first got here the first day of workouts I realized the boys work hard and that's just been instilled in the boys, in Decatur and in that locker room." Savage Said of the culture he joins.
The players entering the season with a new coach feel confident that 2023 could be the season they take the next step. "Everybody knows we have the talent and the pieces we just got to let those pieces fall into place and play hard and do our job and we will be alright." Starting quarterback Bradin Dupper said.
Although Savage is just getting used to Decatur the first year head coach knows how much support his team will have this fall. "There is a ton of support for Decatur, not only for football but for Decatur High School, we got some people that have been here for awhile that love the red and black and coming into a highs school arena, that's all you can ask for." Savage said of his new home.
The Red Raiders will begin their season August, 25th against Mae Jemison.