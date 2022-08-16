WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Columbia Eagles

Let's meet the 2022 Columbia Eagles.
Oct. 16, 2015, was the last time that the Columbia Eagles won a football game. Since then, the Eagles have lost 62 straight games — the nation's longest losing streak.
But under brand-new head coach Josh LouAllen, the Eagles are hoping to turn a new leaf in 2022.
"I like the challenge. I like an underdog story. I mean, who doesn't like an underdog story?" LouAllen said. "I think I thrive in moments of challenge, so that's what we want — to take a situation that may not be the best situation, and build from the ground up and try to establish something."
The former Danville head coach said the Eagles aren't going to focus on past losses this season. This is a new team and a new season.
"I tell them to take the rearview mirror off, 'cause what we did yesterday is gone, but if we learn from it, it's beneficial," LouAllen said. "But let's keep our eyes forward. Let's look at every day on how we can be better tomorrow. And so our eyes are forward. We're focused on the future. We're not focused or speaking about the past."
The players have been waiting to taste victory for years now. To get that first win would mean the world to them, according to linebacker Cebastian Taylor.
"I'm not a quitter. I've never quit, on everything I do," said Taylor. "I signed up my freshman year. I've been playing ever since then — coach changes, players, anything. I'm eager to get that first win, and I want to be a part of the team that does it. That's history right there."
Columbia hopes to break the nation's longest losing streak Aug. 18 at home against Fairview.