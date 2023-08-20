WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Buckhorn Bucks

Let’s meet the 2023 Buckhorn Bucks.
It’s a new season in New Market. Heading into the third year of the Matt Patterson era, the Bucks have had their ups and downs. In Patterson’s first year, the team went 5-5 but failed to make the playoffs. Last year, they went 3-7 in the regular season and still played in November, where they fell in the first round.
“We feel like we dropped the rope in a lot of things,” Patterson said. “The teams that we lost to are actually really good football teams and there’s no easy cupcakes on our schedule, but we didn’t handle our business in a lot of different areas and that’s something we’ve let be known in our locker room on a daily basis that we’ve got to take care of us before we can worry about taking care of anybody else.”
This year’s team is fueled by the mistakes of last year and its showing.
“You see it in the results of the growth in the weight room. The guys that have put on the good weight and the guys that have gotten faster and stronger and if you don’t put in work you’re not gonna get any results and our results have improved steadily throughout the offseason and the summer,” the coach explained.
The failures of last year left bad taste with the Bucks, who are hoping to get it out of their system and using it as motivation to reach new highs.
“It got us like feeling empty. feeling that we need to achieve something this season,” offensive lineman Jordyn Rice said.
“I feel like that’s just the fuel to the fire to help us stay on that grind, stay motivated like every single day at workouts, just always striving for excellence,” left guard Nathan Sayle said.
When you’re trying to build a team for November, it’s important that they love the process in the summer.
“You better love football because it’s a grind six days a week until mid-November, hopefully,” Patterson said. “So if you don’t love it, football is not the place for you.”
The Bucks kick things off against Madison County on August 25.