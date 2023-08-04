 Skip to main content
WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Brooks Lions

Brooks

Let's meet the 2023 Brooks Lions

In Tim Bowens' first year at the helm of the Brooks Lions Brooks failed to make the playoffs despite fishing the regular season 6-4 and now getting back to the postseason is the goal for the lions

"We know what that feels like to be sitting at home while other people are still playing and we talked about that, specifically about what that record was." Bowens said.

The Lions think they can return to the postseason this year as well. Especially if they follow two simple rules

"We want to start fast and finish strong and that's out the gate. We have a vision and a direction we want to take these guys and we want to be disciplined successful champions. Everything we do goes in the direction of discipline and making them champions in life and teaching them what success looks like." Bowens said.

We'll see if the Lions can return to the postseason play under year two of head coach Tim Bowens Thursday, August 24 against Colbert County.

