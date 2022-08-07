WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Brooks Lions

Let's meet the 2022 Brooks High School Lions
The Brooks Lions in 2021 had a season to remember. The Lions finished the regular season with a perfect record, before falling in the third round of the playoffs. In 2022 things will look a little different in Killan, as they bring in a new head coach as Tim Bowens takes over the defending Class 4A Region 8 champions.
Previewing their season Coach Bowens said that they will benefit from last year's success. "Every year is a new year, new leadership, new team, new seniors, new everything. Let's take that approach to every single year. Let's start from ground zero, let's start with establishing our foundation that we want to establish there and I think that whenever you start with a new year and you've had some success. You look back on the things that were done and you build and you take from those things"
The Lions they have the tall task of filling the shoes of losing two first-team all-state players but coach Bowen says they'll fill those holes with an experienced offensive line that he plans on leaning on in 2022. "Were always looking for age you're always looking for guys who have played. Those things are things you always try to find and get a gage for I think that when you can find your offensive line that's played together. That's always something you look for and we're kind of restacking all across the board" Coach Bowens said.
The Lions will begin their season August 18th, on the road at Colbert County