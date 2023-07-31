WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Bob Jones Patriots

Let’s meet the 2023 Bob Jones Patriots.
In Madison, the Pats are charging into another season of 7A football. The team has made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons but has yet to win a November game or finish with a winning record under head coach Kelvis White. Entering his fourth year with Bob Jones, he said it’s time to right the ship.
“We’ve been what we call average the last 2-3 years and we’re ready to take the next step. that’s what we’ve been emphasizing this offseason, just going out each week trying to win each week,” he said. “These guys are really talented. We just got to go out and compete and just try to win, go 1-0 every week, it’s what we talk about.”
His message is clear with his players, who want to win just as much as he does.
“We just don’t want to be 5-6 like two years before, we wanna keep on working, we wanna have a better record this year,” senior Myles Cook said. “Coach always remind us you’re not a 10-0 team, you’re not a state championship team yet, you just gotta keep on pushing.”
This summer, White has been impressed with the hard work and leadership his group has put on display. While it’s obvious that the Patriots lost a lot of talent, White said the young guys have come to play and it’s their turn to step up. And the depth of this squad is something that he’s excited about.
“You’re going to have some injuries, so the guys who can go on and win championships and be successful, the next man up mentality, so again we have some depth and that’s a good thing,” White explained.
With strong team chemistry, there’s a shared feeling that they’re building something special -- fueled by the losses of years past.
The Pats get things started against Muscle Shoals on August 24.