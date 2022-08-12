WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Boaz Pirates

Let’s meet the 2022 Boaz Pirates.
Over at L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium, the Pirates are looking to make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year under head coach Jeremy Sullivan. Last year, the squad went 6-5 but failed to make it past the first round of the playoffs for the 13th straight season.
“We got guys working their tails off every day in the weight room and stuff like that, and in the past years, our goal, we’ve come up short every year, but this year, we’re doing more and more each day to focus on that goal,” Boaz’s Bo Hester said.
The Pirates feel that their guys are pushing each other a lot harder than in years past, fueling some healthy competition every time they’re together.
“I just feel like we try to make each other better, and I think that’s definitely a huge step,” Korbyn Pitts explained.
Sullivan has seen that hard work all year and feels like the younger guys are willing to give all they have to step up and fill the gaps left by those who are no longer with the program.
It "seems like it always works out for us. We have sophomores, and then they play for three years and then we start over with sophomores, which is not a bad way to do it, but that first year, especially the first half of this year, is gonna be a challenge for 'em,” he said. “Just getting more gameplay and getting more experience, but we feel like we’ve got the guys to do it and they’re coming along good.”
Boaz starts things off against Jacksonville on Aug. 19.