WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Austin Black Bears

For just the 4th time since the turn of the century, the Austin Black Bears were crowned region champs after finishing 2022 with a 7-4 record. In 2023, the Black Bears believe they have what it takes to repeat their victory.
"The expectation is to be in the same place where we were last year, to be the number one seed, have home field advantage. But not just that; as an end goal, we have to ensure we make a playoff run. We can't just call it quits after winning the region," said Jud Bailey.
However, the Black Bears understand they can't get ahead of themselves. They have to take the season one "block" at a time.
"It's one block at a time. When you're building something, you don't put the 10th block on first. You start with the first block, then the second block. You take one step at a time, one practice at a time, one play at a time, one game at a time, one block at a time to reach where you want to reach," Head Coach Jeremy Perkins said.
Going into his 14th season as the head coach of the Black Bears, Jeremy Perkins is the all-time winningest coach in Austin history. A place he now calls his home.
"You always want to fight for it, give your best, and leave a legacy for your home. This has become home for me, my family. I grew up in the Birmingham area, but we've been here going on the 14th year. So, I've been here longer than any other school, and it's the place I call home now," Perkins said.
Austin will begin their season against rival Hartselle on Friday, August 25th.