WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Austin Black Bears

Let's meet the 2022 Austin Black Bears.
The Austin Black Bears' 2021 season did not go the way that they hoped. Austin missed the postseason for the first time in six years, and in 2022, their goal is to improve and grow closer together as a team.
"We want to grow as players and grow as a team. We want to grow closer together. We want to improve. We want to be competitive every time out," Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said.
One thing that Perkins is excited about in 2022 is the experience that he returns this season.
"Last year, we were a very young and inexperienced football team, and it took us a while to kind of figure the game out, so we're going into it with a lot more experienced guys have played under the lights before they know what to expect," Perkins said.
The Black Bears, according to Perkins, want to be a team that competes in 2022.
"The big word is compete," he said. "We want to compete in every situation. That's what you're looking for, is guys with a competitive spirit, that no matter whether we are winning the game big or losing the game big or the game's tied, we want to compete."
Austin will begin their season Aug. 19 on the road at Hartselle.