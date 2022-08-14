WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Athens Golden Eagles

Let’s meet the 2022 Athens Golden Eagles.
It’d be hard to find someone that loves football as much as Athens head coach Cody Gross.
“I’m like a kid at Christmas,” he said. “I love what I do, I can’t believe that I’m blessed enough to get up and go to work doing this. It’s crazy I get to do this for a living.”
The former North Alabama Lions star enters his seventh season leading the Golden Eagles and really likes what he’s seen from his guys this summer.
“You know, it’s practice. I don’t want to go Allen Iverson on you, but we are talking about practice at this point. Now its time to get into the game and see what they’re gonna do, but I’m excited to find out.”
When looking at his squad, Gross said its their togetherness that stands above everything else.
“It’s one of those intangibles. That’s what Bobby Wallace, my coach in college, always talked about,” Gross said. “It’s just one of those things you can’t put your finger on but it makes a difference. It’s not just about your ability, its not about a scheme -- although those things matter. The bottom line is, if you wanna be really good, those intangibles have to be big and being together is one of them.”
Even with a younger team, featuring only three seniors on offense and three on defense, Gross said he has guys that can get the job done.
“They like each other, so we like them. It's a team that's fun to be around because I really do think they like each other. They like football, and usually, those two things wind up helping you out,” he explained.
Athens starts the season by renewing their rivalry with East Limestone on Aug. 18.