WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Arab Knights

Let’s meet the 2022 Arab Knights.
Arab is looking to learn from past mistakes and prove it out on the field. This year, head coach Lee Ozmint has the team is heading into the fall with a new motto.
“Be the cause, not the effect. We've got to take it upon ourselves to be the cause. When we do get ahead 17-0, we've got to finish,” he said. “You get ahead, it doesn't mean you stop. It means you keep going."
The Knights went 8-3 last season, making it to November for the second straight year. The squad was close to capturing its first region title in nearly 30 years but fell just a few plays short. This time, the chip on their shoulder is real.
"We know what happened last year, and our teammates ... we come together and we work and we work and we work, all offseason, every day. We come in two times a day," said quarterback Aiden Cox. "We are just there working together, building everybody up, and we put a chip on our shoulder and we are ready to get after it this season.”
Both Ozmint and Cox feel the players have bought in and are ready to make some noise this year.
"I think that we really have a chance to be historic this year,” Cox said.
"They know the level of effort that's expected, and really, it's saved me,” Ozmint said. “My voice is usually cracking at this point, and I haven't had to yell, because these guys know what's expected, and they go out there and they do it every day."
The Knights kick things off with a big one against Albertville on Aug. 18.