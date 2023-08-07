WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Arab Knights

Let’s meet the 2023 Arab Knights.
Fresh off the best season in program history, finishing with an 11-2 record and making a trip to the third round of the playoffs, Arab head coach Lee Ozmint knows expectations are high.
“I would rather go into the season the way we are now than to go into the season with people saying, “Well, here we go again,’” he said. “Look, we got a target on our back. I know that, these guys know that and I applaud that, I welcome that because that means we’re doing something right.”
The former Crimson Tide defensive back said raising the standard means and new level of pressure trying to play up to the expectations they’ve set, something he called a good problem. But his guys feel like last year just scratched the surface of their potential.
“I feel like last year gave us a taste of what is achievable for us and I feel like, with everybody buying in, that we have a good chance of doing it again,” Knights’ free safety Hagan Stewart said.
For a team that's racked up 19 wins in the last two seasons, talent is only part of the equation.
“You’ve seen us play. We’re not gonna outrun anybody, we’re not gonna outthrow anybody,” Ozmint said. “We’re strong but we’re not the strongest on any given night on the field. But I can tell you what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna go full speed, every play and we’re gonna do the little things better than you can consistently.”
The Knights begin their 2023 campaign against Albertville on August 24.