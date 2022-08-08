WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Albertville Aggies

Let’s meet the 2022 Albertville Aggies.
Chip English’s first season leading the Aggies was not a memorable one, as Albertville finished with just one win (1-9), but the former Grissom head coach knows what it takes to turn a program around.
“Year Two is gonna look better than Year One,” he said. “You know, I tell my team all the time, each team has a recipe for success ... and ours is going to look different than anyone else’s, but it's ours and we're gonna take ownership of that, and our progression is there.”
The Aggies are returning about half of their starters, and English said they feel good about what they have. This year, his team shares a winning mentality and feels like they have something to prove.
“I feel like we definitely think we can win,” senior Tillman Plunkett said. “You know, I think, last year, we let down probably everybody in the county. They think Albertville should win the county, and we believe we should win the county, too. We also think we should compete in 7A, and I believe we think we can do that now.”
Change takes time, and English knows that as well as anyone. Still, he feels this group has what it takes to get Albertville back on track.
“We’re not all of a sudden gonna be, you know, just an excellent football team. It doesn't mean we can’t get there,” he said. “Our speed is gonna be dependent upon how many people jump on board.”
The Aggies kick things off against Arab on Aug. 18.