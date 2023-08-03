WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Albertville Aggies

Let’s meet the 2023 Albertville Aggies.
Times have been tough in Albertville, with Aggie fans watching a team that’s been on the wrong side of a lot of big plays over the last few years.
In the three seasons Albertville has played 7A football, the team has four combined wins -- finishing with 1-9 records each of the last two years. It’s been more than 20 years since the program won a playoff game but the Aggies are hoping that new head coach Bert Browne can help usher in a new era.
“If you walk into school on Monday after you’ve been beat 50 to nothing and a 15-year-old girl tells you you’re terrible, what can you say? I mean there’s not much you can say and that’s what I’ve been telling these kids all summer. We gotta work to change that,” Browne said. “What are you willing to give up to change all of that? What are you willing to give up to be successful?”
The former college quarterback and coach knows the road ahead won’t be easy but believes the Aggies' best days are still ahead and needs this group to have the guts to step up and keep playing through the pain.
“You can do it, we are going to do it, we’re gonna work hard and we're gonna have discipline and we’re gonna act right on the sidelines,” he said. “We’re going to do all things it takes to be successful.”
Browne’s arrival marks the start of a period of change but trying to change the culture comes at a cost.
“I’ve had a lot of kids quit over the summer, probably seven starters that have not stuck with us. But these guys have and the kids that are there, we’re gonna be successful,” the coach said.
The Aggies are only returning nine seniors and nine juniors this season, quite low for a 7A program. As a result, the team will be playing “old school football,” with guys playing both sides of the ball. Browne said they have “puppies” playing a lot of positions, including a starting quarterback who’s never played the position before.
The Aggies will look to start things on a strong note when they kick off against Arab on August 24.