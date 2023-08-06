WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days: East Limestone Indians

Let's meet the 2023 East Limestone Indians.
After starting their regular season in 2022 1-5 first-year head coach Clint Woodfin and his East Limestone Indians had their backs against the wall, but after winning four straight to end the year the Indians made it to the postseason for the third straight year.
"Our greatest strength is our ability not to quit. One of the first things I've learned about this team and last year's team is we got guys that will run through a brick wall. It doesn't matter what the score is or who the other team is, we got some tough resilient kids" Coach Woodfin said of his team.
When fans show up for games in year two of Coach Woodfin's tenure he says that fans will see a team that is willing to run through a wall for their teammates. "I think they are going to see some exciting football and see some guys that will run through a brick wall if they have to. Guys that will fight tooth and nail, start to finish and I think they are going to see some guys step up and compete and have the chance to win some games."
The Indians will begin their year Thursday, August 24th at home against Athens