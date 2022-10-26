WAAY31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Sylvania vs. Fyffe

The final week of the AHSAA high school football season is here and for the WAAY31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week we head to Dekalb county where the undefeated Fyffe Red Devils are hoping to stay that way with a win over Sylvania in week 10.
The Fyffe Red Devils saw their nation's longest losing streak come to an end last year and their state championship streak of three straight also come to a close and as the playoffs approach Fyffe Red Devils head coach Paul Benefield knows that a matchup against a county rival is exactly the matchup his team needs before the playoffs begin next week.
"They're well coached and play hard. Hopefully we can match that intensity, but it's something that can get you ready for the playoffs. It's the kind of team you're going to see. After last year's game being so close, we're expecting a good crowd Friday night It's going to be a nosebuster." Coach Benefield said.
As for the Rams, Sylvania enters the postseason 7-2 on the year and head coach Tyler Vann said that this game is a opportunity for his guys to take a step towards being a championship caliber team.
"We're hosting a playoff game no matter win or lose this week. It don't really effect playoffs, but we are going in to play the number one team in the state in 2A and tis a huge opportunity for our guys to beat a championship caliber team." Coach Vann said.