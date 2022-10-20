WAAY views video of altercation between Decatur City Schools bus driver, parent

We're learning new details about an altercation between a Decatur City Schools parent and a bus driver.
It happened Wednesday afternoon at a bus stop on the southwest side of the Beltline.
The video of the altercation is not being released to the public, but a reporter was able to view it.
In the security video, the bus is stopped at bus stop. The bus driver is jotting down the license plate of a car that illegally went around the stopped bus.
As the driver is doing so, a parent approaches the bus noticeably upset.
The parent orders her child to get off the bus and said in the video she doesn't want the bus driver "hollering" anymore.
When the bus driver doesn't let the child leave, the woman takes matters into her own hands. She steps foot on the bus, illegally.
The bus driver is using his body to block the woman from moving up the steps and getting access to her child.
In the video, you can hear the woman yell "get off of me," while other words are exchanged.
The parent eventually gains access to her child's arm and yanks her to the ground.
In the process, the bus driver in the middle of the woman and her child, is pulled down to the concrete. He is unharmed.
While the events are transpiring, kids on the bus can be heard screaming and crying, due to the altercation.
It's important to note that Alabama has a law in place regarding trespassing and getting onto the bus without permission. If a person steps onto a bus without permission, they can be prosecuted.
WAAY 31 has reached out to the Decatur Police Department to see if any charges have been filled against the parent. We had not heard back as of late Thursday.