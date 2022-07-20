 Skip to main content
WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: North Jackson Chiefs

  • 0
North Jackson Chiefs

Let’s meet the 2022 North Jackson Chiefs.

The chiefs are looking to start something special under head coach Joe Hollis. After a playoff appearance in his first year at the helm, Hollis said its time to build on that one week at a time.

“We want to go 1-0 every day and 1-0 every week and that’s the objective and the goal and what we’re gonna do,” he explained.

For Hollis, its important that his guys just hone in on the fundamentals.

“This game hasn’t changed in 100 years. It's still the team that runs the football the best and tackles the best and plays together the best -- the 11 that are on the field are normally the one that wins, so that’s what we want to get back to and that’s what we want to do every time we come out.”

The team is also working to change things off the field, building a culture of leadership in the locker room

“We started a new tradition with the number one,” Will Sims said. “So they changed my number this year and it's like the new linebacker tradition.”

Sims, a senior for North Jackson, was honored to be number one this year.

“I was in shock, you know, cause like our last one, Macklin Guess was a dude, you know. He was the dude so it just felt good to be considered the dude this year,” Sims explained.

The Chiefs charge into year two under Hollis as they host Scottsboro on August 26.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

