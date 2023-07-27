WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Muscle Shoals Trojans

Let’s meet the 2023 Muscle Shoals Trojans.
Since Scott Basden took over the Trojans in 2008, Muscle Shoals has been one of the area’s most dominant teams -- making the playoffs and finishing with a winning record in each and every season since 2009.
“This group has been successful all the way up and, you know, its sort of the culture that they grew up in,” Basden said. “And so our thing is, don’t be the one to let it slip. So there’s a lot of pride in what we do and the coaches and the community and especially our players, so you know, they put the work in and I'm excited to watch them.”
Last year, the Trojans charged to the state semifinals, putting together their deepest run since 2013. Though many of last year's stars are gone, Basden believes in the group he has.
“They’re real athletic and then they’re close. And they love each other,” he explained. “When you got that willing to play for your brother, you know that’s always special.”
Guys that know Basden’s system well, like senior wide receiver Jamir Goodloe, feel that Muscle Shoals is ready to roll.
“This team, I feel like we’re going to shock a lot of people because we had lost a lot of seniors last year,” Goodloe said, “they doubting us and as of right now, I feel like we're doing pretty good here together.”
And no matter who’s next on the schedule, their goal is the same.
“Dominate ‘em,” Goodloe said.
First up for the Trojans is a meeting with Bob Jones on August 24.