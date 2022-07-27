WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Lee Generals

Let’s meet the 2022 Lee Generals.
A change of command has brought a new fight to Lee. After three straight seasons with two wins or fewer (2-8 in 2018, 1-9 in 2019, 2-8 in 2020), head coach Irving McGuire took the Generals to the playoffs in his first year on campus.
“Anytime you get to the playoffs, you want it to become culture. You want it to be expected that we’re going to the playoffs every year,” McGuire said. “Even when I make the schedule, I put the playoff date — Nov. 6. We’re planning to play.”
Things will be different this season. Lee moved up from 5A to 6A and will be putting a younger group between the lines.
“I’m kinda eager to see what those guys are gonna do,” McGuire said. “They did real well in the spring, they worked their butt off in the weight room and just learning the scheme, and I think we’re a little bit further along than we were last year, so I'm excited to see what those guys are gonna do.”
For guys like Lee’s Caleb Hill, the hope is that this year brings another trip to the playoffs and a chance to play for the Generals' first ever blue map.
“They work hard in the weight room, come to practice every day, so I believe this season will be great,” Hill said of his teammates. “This group got heart. This group can work, and they’re ready to fight at any moment.”
“We're always looking to make that next jump, you know, an extra win here and there,” McGuire explained. “Last year, we were finding ways to lose, but with this group, we’re trying to find ways to win.”
Lee’s 2022 campaign starts Aug. 19, when the team travels to battle Westminster Christian.