WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Huntsville Panthers

Let's meet the 2022 Huntsville Panthers.
The Huntsville Panthers in 2021 found themselves supporting just a 3-7 record, but for any fan in the stands, it was clear: The Panthers were much better than their sixth-place finish in 7A's Region 4.
Head coach Mark Fleetwood said he knows how good this Panthers team can be.
"We were in a situation last year where we were close to being at the top of the region and we didn't even make the playoffs, and that's the difference," Fleetwood said. "You try to learn, and you win with experience, and that's something that we are hoping will pay off for us moving forward."
With the new season comes new standouts. For the Panthers in 2022, Fleetwood said the offensive and defensive line will be their strength.
"For the first time since we've been here, ... we got size on both sides, and we got grit and the kids, really hard, they work together as a group," he said.
The Panthers begin their season at home Aug. 26 against Oxford.