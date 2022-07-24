WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Guntersville Wildcats

Let’s meet the 2022 Guntersville Wildcats.
After another successful year, Guntersville is looking to reload and return to the playoffs for the 10th straight season under head coach Lance Reese. Reese has already led the Wildcats to four 10-win seasons but he’ll attempt to do it with a vastly different group this year.
“We lost seven starters on both sides of the ball, so gonna see a lot of new faces,” he explained. “With that many new starters, we’ve gotta find out what they do the best and kinda change our offense and defense to match their talent.”
Reese and the Wildcats have all summer to see who fits best where and in what capacity -- using scrimmages and 7-on-7s to test the guys and see where they’ll be able to contribute the most.
“There’s kinda an expectation at Guntersville that we're gonna give our best effort every year so we’ve been successful the past few years and this year we’re just gonna try to be the best we can be,” Reese said.
Wildcats’ senior Brandon Fussell says even with a different group there’s a lot of carry-over chemistry and confidence from the recent success.
“I think we’re gonna surprise some people. I don’t think most people think we’ll be as good as the last couple years but I think we’ll surprise some people,” he said. “It’ll be fun.”
The Wildcats will look to claw their way into November for the 10th consecutive season when they start the 2022 campaign against Southside Gadsden on August 19.