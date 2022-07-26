WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Decatur Red Raiders

Let's meet the 2022 Red Raiders.
The Decatur Red Raiders in 2021 began their season with 4 straight losses. A strong second half would see the Red Raiders turn things around though, Jere Adcock in his 26th year as head coach would lead Decatur to the playoffs.
In 2022 though Coach Adcock says his guys have to start better. "We got to get out of this business of starting slow and relaxing, or you know, shooting ourselves in the foot. Obviously there were five or six plays that would of made us four wins more of what we had."
To fix the problem of starting the season slow the 27 year head coach says that his team needs to be uncomfortable. "You got to get uncomfortable, being uncomfortable that's the thing we can not be, a comfortable football team. We got to raise our level of play, our expectations are high, our standards are high, but we got to come ready to reach those standards and raise them everyday"
The Red Raiders will look to begin their season off to a better start August 19th when Decatur heads to Mae Jemison to begin their season.