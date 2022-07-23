WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Decatur Heritage Eagles

Let’s meet the 2022 Decatur Heritage Eagles.
It’s the start of a new era at Decatur Heritage where for the first time in more than a decade a man not named Steve Meek will lead the Eagles. This year it’s former Crimson Tide receiver Nikita Stover at the helm.
“I'm excited man,” Stover said. “I literally can’t sleep at night thinking about the next day.”
Stover played his final two years at Alabama under head coach Nick Saban. He said a lot of what he learned from Saban is part of his coaching style now - starting with holding yourself accountable.
“Discipline, that’s first and foremost with anything I do. And these guys know what I expect and that’s how we’re gonna roll,” Stover explained.
But it’s not just a new coach that you’ll notice this year. The Eagles say it's a brand new style of play.
“We’ve changed everything from offense and defense. It’s completely different from what we did last year,” Mason Baxley said.
Last season the team went 10-3 with two wins in the playoffs. That shouldn’t come as a surprise.
Decatur Heritage has put together a solid streak of eight straight winning seasons.
“It's a winning tradition and they know that the expectations is high so we're gonna try to meet those expectations,” Stover said.
Though there’s still a month before the season starts, this team already believes they have what it takes to win.
“We’re very confident this year and we feel like we can make a deep run in our new region,” Eagles’ quarterback Bo Solley said. “I think we can be one of the better teams Decatur Heritage has seen.”
The Eagles start the Nikita Stover era against Section on Aug. 19.