WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Buckhorn Bucks

The Buckhorn Bucks began their season in 2021 winning five of their first seven games, but with three straight losses to end the year, the Bucks missed out on the playoffs.
"We started off really, really strong last year but just faltered down the stretch," said head coach Matt Patterson. "We're going to be a relatively young football team, we got some veterans that are back that provide good leadership, but we're junior heavy. We're looking for those guys to step up and be a year better."
For the Bucks, the script has been the same for a while. With just one region championship in 61 years, the Bucks are hoping that they can climb out of the hole they've been stuck in over the years.
"Our buzzword for the year is CLIMB: Character, Leadership Integrity, Mental toughness and Believe. It's time to take the next step," said Patterson. "5-5 has kind of been the best Buckhorn has been in the past 10 to 15 years. It's time to climb out of that cellar and be the region champions and host a playoff game and do things that haven't been done in the school in 10 to 15 years."
The Bucks hope to begin that climb Aug. 19 when they host Madison County.