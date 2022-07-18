WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Bob Jones Patriots

Let's meet the 2022 Bob Jones Patriots.
2021 was a special year for the Pats. Finishing with a 5-6 record, their best mark since 2018 (6-5), the team made the playoffs for the first time under head coach Kelvis White.
With another season of improvement under their belt, the team heads into this season as confident as they’ve ever been.
“We're gonna be the best team in the region, I’m calling it,” senior Rowan Jones said. “JC, watch out, we’re here.”
With a core group of battle-tested starters returning, there’s good reason to be excited about this Patriots’ squad.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that played a lot of snaps last year and so I'm excited about those guys building on that,” White said.
But even after making the playoffs last year, Bob Jones enters the season still searching for their first winning season since 2018 and first playoff win since 2013.
“We have a lot of momentum going into this year and we just have to improve on last year and these guys know what they have to do and as a team -- we know we can do this,” Jones said.
The Patriots look to knock over the first domino on their schedule when they host Muscle Shoals on August 18.