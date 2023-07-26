WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Athens Golden Eagles

Let’s meet the 2023 Athens Golden Eagles.
The Golden Eagles are looking to find their own golden age in Athens. Entering year eight under head coach Cody Gross, this squad is one of the tightest in recent memory.
“I think they like each other,” Gross said. “That may sound like a weird answer but, you know, every team is a little bit different but I think these guys really like each other, they pull for each other, they’re good teammates, and hopefully we’ll grow closer and closer together.”
One of the things that's fueling this group is a hunger to get back to winning. The team has missed the playoffs the last two seasons and hasn’t won a postseason game since 2019. Senior wide receiver Caiden Dumas said they’re driven to make this year different.
“When we’re in the weight room and stuff, that’s stuff we talk about,” he said. “We’ve looked back on those years and -- ‘Hey, we need to work better because those years weren’t good.’”
Playing in a region with teams like Muscle Shoals, Hartselle and Decatur, Gross knows every year will be a challenge but says this group is prepared for the road ahead.
“They’ve grown up in this program and they know that every game is gonna be a battle. And I remind them of that every week of their career,” he said. “All through January and the offseason, they’re gonna hear how tough it is and how we have to do the little things right all the time, and show up on Friday night and do the little things right to give ourselves a chance. And as a competitor, I love it. That’s all you can ask for.”
The Golden Eagles take flight against East Limestone on August 24.