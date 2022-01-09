WAAY launches new Heroes & Icons network on WAAY 31.5

WAAY 31 is launching a new network in North Alabama.
Starting Noon Monday, the Heroes & Icons network will be available over the air on channel WAAY 31.5. Don’t have an antenna? Don’t worry, it’ll be added to cable systems soon.
H&I includes many classic shows like Baywatch, House, Monk, Maverick, Nash Bridges, Walker Texas Ranger, Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and every Star Trek series – The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise!
Antenna viewers may need to rescan their TVs to ensure the channel is added to your lineup. Here’s how you can do that on most TVs:
1. Press the menu button on your remote.
2. Look for the channel setup option in the menu
3. Select antenna or tuner.
4. Start a new scan or select auto program
If it doesn’t work on yours, check your manual. (Note: If you aren’t able to pick up WAAY 31.1 on your antenna now, you won’t be able to pick up 31.5, either)
Questions about the new channel? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com