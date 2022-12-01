WAAY announces Taylor Kanost as new chief meteorologist!

WAAY 31 General Manager Mike Wright announced Thursday the hiring of Taylor Kanost as the station’s chief meteorologist.
Recognized by the American Meteorological Society as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, Kanost brings more than a decade of experience in severe weather coverage and forecasting of rapidly developing storm systems including tornado outbreaks to North Alabama, a region prone to severe, sudden weather developments.
Kanost will lead the WAAY 31 weather team and their utilization of the station’s advanced weather tools, most notably, the StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.
The network is comprised of three real-time radars strategically positioned across North Alabama in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville. It is the largest privately owned radar network in the country.
“Our commitment to providing North Alabama with comprehensive, severe weather coverage involved an arduous, nationwide search to identify the individual with specific experience and expertise to complement and lead our weather team. We are so pleased to have identified these qualities in Taylor and welcome him to WAAY 31,” said Wright.
“My family and I are excited to be part of the Huntsville community. I am grateful for the opportunity to join the WAAY 31 family and guide viewers through the often turbulent weather that occurs in beautiful North Alabama,” said Kanost, a native of Lincoln, NE.
Kanost holds a degree in Meteorology-Climatology from the University of Nebraska. He and his wife, Melissa, are the parents of two young daughters, Avalina and Sadie.
He'll join WAAY on air and on all our digital platforms in early January.
Alabama Broadcasters 2022 Station of the Year, WAAY 31 is owned and operated by Allen Media Broadcasting, headquartered in Atlanta. The ABC affiliate has served North Alabama and parts of Southern Tennessee for more than six decades. WAAY 31 is also the Official Home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, broadcasting all home games on WAAY 31.6/This TV.