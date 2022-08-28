WAAY 31's coverage of the Artemis 1 launch continues; final preparations underway

Final work is underway to prepare the SLS for launch.
The team will work throughout the night to make sure NASA is a “go” for its next giant leap.
NASA's launch team will soon decide whether or not to move forward with the Artemis 1 mission by filling the SLS rocket with fuel.
That fueling process will continue up until about 10 minutes until launch with exploration ground systems crews replenishing the tanks because even when the most powerful rocket every built is still on the launch pad - the engines cold and quiet — that super cold fuel is constantly bubbling off.
This process will be a nail-biter for NASA engineers.
During the wet dress rehearsal a leak was detected at about this point which prevented teams from fully completing the entire tanking process.
Tonight will be the first time that happens on the new rocket. if anything goes wrong this time the launch will be scrubbed.
NASA doesn't cut corners when it comes to safety. Not for their astronauts and not even with this uncrewed mission.
With billions of dollars worth of hardware on the pad, any anomaly, any level over the limit, any reading on a computer screen that violates launch criteria, either the rocket software itself or the team will make the call to try again another day.
