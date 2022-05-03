WAAY 31 Your Voice, Your Vote: Will Boyd, U.S. Senate Democratic candidate

As we get closer to the May 24 primaries, we’re working to bring you information about candidates so you can decide if they truly represent your values and needs before you head to the polls.
In this story, we speak with Will Boyd, Democratic candidate for Alabama’s open seat in the U.S. Senate. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby chose not to seek re-election.
Pastor, engineer, educator and former Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor are just some of the roles for which Will Boyd is known.
Now, he’s fighting for a shot to become a U.S. senator from Alabama.
"I believe every Alabamian should have a shot at the American dream, but most importantly Alabama is challenged in that we have needs for education, health care and also a lot of needs of workers to be improved,” said Boyd.
“I'm running to make sure that I can offer every Alabamian that shot."
Boyd has three top priorities.
Priority No. 1 is education.
He promises progress in the political tug-of-war over fully funding quality learning programs, especially for 3 and 4-year-olds.
"Something that I would propose, like a Student Success Act, would go in motion where we'd see funding from Pre-K through college-level, where money is invested in Alabama students,” Boyd said.
Health care is priority No. 2.
“Money needs to be infused into rural hospitals,” he said.
“We also need more federally qualified health care centers that can offer more preventative health care.”
No. 3 on his list: Living wage policies.
"Our retirees are struggling,” Boyd said.
“People who are in poverty are having a hard time ... We need to see a realistic wage that is far beyond $15 and closer to $20, and even at $20 we are still staggering and falling behind, not able to provide for families."
Boyd says he wants people to know he works well on both sides of the aisle, and he’ll go to Washington with one thing top of mind: “How can I best help very Alabamian.”
For more on this race and others, visit WAAYTV.com’s Election page HERE